Charity opens new day centre for older people in Towcester

Day Care co-ordinator Aimie Boyd says a big thank you to everyone at Leeson Court in Towcester for extending such a warm welcome to Age UK Northamptonshire on Thursday 8th August.

The local charity has opened a new day centre at the sheltered housing scheme to provide companionship and fun activities for up to 16 older people at a time. The day centre will run every Monday and Thursday, 10am to 3pm and includes light refreshments as well as a freshly prepared two-course meal.

“We had a very successful first day,” says Aimie. “Most of our new attendees were born and bred in Towcester and yet had never met before. We spent the day getting to know one another, and enjoying a musical singalong to hits from the 60s."

Jane, who is in her seventies, said she was really glad she came, although she had been a bit anxious to start with. She soon felt at home and is looking forward to coming again. Edward, who is nearly 90, said he particularly enjoyed the delicious roast gammon lunch with fruit jelly for pudding.

Aimie Boyd, Day Care Coordinator with new attendees at Leeson Court .

“Being able to meet up with friends and having a social activity to look forward to every week can make a huge difference to whether an older person feels lonely or not,” says Aimie. “The residents at Leeson Court sheltered housing scheme tell us they are thrilled to see the activity room being used and we are delighted to be there. Please get in touch on 01604 611200 if you or a relative would like to join us. There are plenty of places available and we may be able to provide door-to-door transport.”

Find out more about Age UK Northamptonshire by visiting their website www.ageuknorthants.org.uk or call 01604 611200.

Age UK Northamptonshire is an independent local charity that has been providing services and support to older people across the whole of the county for over 60 years. It is proud to be a member of the Age UK partnership but relies on support from the local community and businesses for its funding and financial sustainability.

Each year the charity supports around 18,000 clients of which over 4,000 clients are new to the charity. The charity provides a wide range of services. Cheques and CAF vouchers need to be made payable to Age UK Northamptonshire.