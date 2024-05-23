Charity manager completes epic cycle challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local charity manager who completed a gruelling solo cycle challenge from Land’s End to John O’Groats is £3,000 off their £10,000 target and urging people to keep donating for Northamptonshire families in need.

Steve Scarsbrook, manager of Spencer Contact – a charity that donates pre-loved furniture, household items and clothing to families with nowhere else to turn – cycled 957 miles across the two furthest points of the country in just 13 days to mark the organisation’s 25-year anniversary.

“It was quite possibly one of the hardest things I have ever done, but to make it to the end was amazing,” said Steve. “We had an ambitious £10,000 fundraising target to hit, which we knew was big for a small charity like ours, and we’re determined to get there and would love for more people to get behind the cause.

“We had lots of support from local businesses and on route, but we hope this final call for donations will make all the difference to us reaching our goal, and enable us to support families in some of the saddest situations imaginable, some with literally nothing.”

Steve Scarsbrook completing the gruelling solo LEJOG challenge

Headline sponsors were Steele & Bray, and other business supporters included Say Something Video, Peartree Ltd, Auto Refurb, SquareBear, GSI Insurance, Blind Corner, Klever Kitchen Co, Goodman Carpets, Diamond Coaching, JLE Heating & Plumbing, JRP Build, and The Mayor of Northampton.

Steve runs the charity alongside a valued team of staff and volunteers. His wife Esther, who also works for the charity, added: “We wouldn’t have been able to do this without the sponsorship from Steele & Bray and our other business supporters. We had such fantastic support along the way too as Steve made the journey from the southwest to the northeast. The weather wasn’t on our side for much of the challenge, but Steve peddled on. It really would mean so much to the families we support if we were able to hit the £10,000.”

To sponsor Steve and donate to Spencer Contact, visit: https://www.givey.com/spencercontactlejog24