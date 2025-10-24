Charity launches Awareness Week to shine light on hidden impact of psoriasis

Psoriasis Awareness Week is fast approaching beginning on World Psoriasis Day, Wednesday 29th October, and running until Tuesday 4th November 2025.

National charity the Psoriasis Association, which offers help, advice and support, including over 50 information resources, use their annual Psoriasis Awareness Week to launch a series of collaborative awareness initiatives that aim to take psoriasis fact to a wider audience.

This year, the theme is ‘Comorbidities’ which will focus on the serious, but often overlooked, health conditions that can accompany psoriasis including Psoriatic Arthritis, Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes and the mental health impact that living with psoriasis may have including low self-esteem, feelings of isolation, anxiety and loneliness.

There will be several new resources available, and advice and information will be distributed throughout the week as people who live with psoriasis share their stories with us. Activities will take place both online and in-person, encouraging individuals from all communities to get involved. There are also a number of interactive ways to take part including:

Downloading our Digital Toolkitto show your support on social media Put on purple for World Psoriasis Day, Wednesday 29th October by wearing purple and tagging @PsoriasisUK using the hashtag #OhPsoPurple. Joining our Instagram Live Q&A session ( @psoriasisuk) on Monday 3rd November at 6.30pm where we will be putting questions on psoriatic arthritis to Rheumatologist, Professor Laura Coates from the HPOS Study (@hpos_study). Taking part in our virtual coffee morning via zoom on Friday 31st October at 11am. This will be a relaxed, informal chance for anyone to be able to connect and chat to others who are also living with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. Grab a drink and some snacks and join us. Register for the zoom call here Joining our free webinar incollaboration with St John's DermAcademy on Thursday 6th November at 6pm where we will be discussing'Weight Matters in Psoriasis: Understanding the link between body weight and psoriasis'. Register to take part here. Visiting us at one of our local information stands including ASDA in Small Heath, Birmingham on Wednesday 29th October 2025.

The week-long event is packed full of activities and aims to raise awareness of both psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis amongst the general public, healthcare professionals and policymakers as well as, providing education and support to those affected by both conditions.

Deputy Chief Executive of the Psoriasis Association, Laura Stevenson said: “Psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis are complex conditions, and there are many aspects which are misunderstood, under-treated and under-appreciated. Psoriasis Awareness Week is such an important week for us as it allows us to bring psoriasis awareness to a wider audience.

“There is so much happening this year and so many ways for everyone in the community to get involved”.

For all other information about Psoriasis Awareness Week 2025, please visit our website which will be regularly updated. x8g3qyt