Charity dinner dance raises £19,000 for two charities

On May 11th, 2024, Northamptonshire siblings Tim O’Neill and Karen Cambridge hosted a charity dinner dance event to raise funds for The Swallows Head and Neck Cancer Group and The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation.

In March 2023, Tim was diagnosed with throat cancer and has since undergone extensive treatment and continues to receive bi-monthly check-ups. This has been an immense challenge for him, his sister Karen and their wider family and friends. The dinner dance aimed to shed light on organisations that help those in similar situations to Tim, supporting causes close to Tim and Karen’s hearts.

The first beneficiary, The Swallows, is a nationwide charity that provides invaluable 24/7 support for individuals affected by head and neck cancers, including patients, caregivers, friends, and relatives. Known as "The Swallows Head and Neck Cancer Group," the foundation offers support meetings and resources to help those struggling with swallowing difficulties and other challenges associated with these cancers. The foundation was formed by cancer patients who wanted to help others facing the same struggles.

The second charity, The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, is a local charity that was established during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to combat hunger and provide essential supplies to those in need. Initially an emergency food bank, it has since expanded to support over 80 schools and various organisations across Northamptonshire. In addition to food assistance, the charity also hosts three weekly social clubs, offers home and garden renovations, provides educational services, and delivers a range of community welfare programs.

Tim O'Neill and Karen Cambridge presenting the donation cheque to The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation

Karen said it was a wonderful night and the purpose was to raise awareness of two charities that do outstanding work and impact people's life every day for the better, we exceeded our target by almost double due to the generosity of family and friends who we are eternally thankful too.

Chris Curtis, founder and CEO of The Swallows Head & Neck cancer charity, said: "Everyone at the charity would like to say a big thank you to Karen and Tim for a fantastic night. Lots of laughter and fun was had by all while raising valuable funds. The money will go a long way for our patients and caregivers in their fight with the treatment, recovery and the support they need. Thanks to everyone who in these challenging times donated so much for both causes."

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, founder of The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, expressed her gratitude: "We are incredibly grateful for the tremendous donation from this dinner dance. Not only was it a fantastic night that everyone enjoyed immensely, but it also raised significant funds. These contributions will support our charity and the vital work we do across Northampton. We thank everyone who attended and donated to this wonderful cause."

