Charity Christmas hampers constructed by kind consultancy
Bhangals Construction Consultants wore Christmas jumpers to put together the 100 hampers at their Grange Park base on Tuesday.
The parcels are full of both essential and luxury items including biscuits, tinned goods, pasta, rice, shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, face wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, chocolates and toys for the children.
It is the sixth consecutive year that the generous team have put together the hampers, which cost a total of £2,000.
The bumper bags were then handed over to innovative community support hub SCCYC Waterside Connect, who work tirelessly to provide vital services to the local community and much needed food and supplies to families living in poverty, and in crisis.
Bhangals Construction Consultants associate operations director Katie Newman said: “We are delighted to be able to support SCCYC Waterside Connect for another year with our Christmas hampers. They are an incredible charity and the work they do makes such a positive impact on families who are struggling, particularly at this time of year.
“Spreading some Christmas spirit brings us all great joy and I hope that our contribution will really make a difference in our valued community.”
