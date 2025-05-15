Charity CEO calls on Government to back sport-based interventions

Jordan Letts, Chief Executive Officer of Northampton Saints Foundation, delivered a powerful speech in the House of Commons last month, sharing both personal insight and professional evidence on the vital role sports clubs play in changing the lives of young people in the community.

He was there not just to speak as part of the Game On: Community and School Sport panel, but to call on the Government for change: to invest in sport-based interventions, recognise elite club Foundations as strategic partners, and ensure vulnerable young people are properly supported through policy and funding.

Drawing from his own experience, he spoke of the transformational impact his local grassroots rugby club had during a difficult period in his youth, offering structure, role models, and a sense of belonging when the education system was failing him.

He went on to outline how the Foundation is now doing that same work for others by using the power of sport and the values of rugby to support young people who are out of education, at risk of entering the criminal justice system, or facing exclusion from mainstream school.

Through a range of education and social inclusion programmes the Foundation offers early intervention, education, and rehabilitation with measurable success. During the 2023-2024 academic year, the Foundation supported over 7,600 individuals across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.

Jordan made a strong case for Elite Club Foundations like those linked to Premiership Rugby and Premier League clubs as an essential community infrastructure. He emphasised their ability to connect with young people who are often disengaged from statutory services, using trusted brands and visible role models, like rugby players, to rebuild confidence and aspiration.

With embedded local relationships, trained staff, and safeguarding expertise, Foundations like Northampton Saints Foundation are already delivering critical services. However, without consistent funding and national recognition, their potential is limited.

He called on the government to adapt how success is measured in education for vulnerable young people. Current metrics like grades and attendance do not reflect the true progress of those facing complex challenges like trauma or SEND needs.

Instead, it should take an approach similar to the Foundation by tracking wellbeing, engagement, and personal development because at the Foundation we measure success in re-engagement, resilience, and relationships.

Jordan explained "We strongly believe that if you embed the values of rugby in a young person’s life, they will become good people; regardless of whether they have maths and English qualifications to take forward, they will be good people who commit well to society".

He also highlighted the challenges schools face in accessing and funding these services, urging the Government to create a framework that makes it easier for schools to commission sport-based support.

Community sport was highlighted as both a point of pride and a missed opportunity.

Many young people don’t see sport as “for them” due to poverty, exclusion, or fear. Foundations bridge that gap, offering targeted programmes in schools and training coaches to be trauma-aware mentors, not just sports leaders.

National Governing Bodies like the RFU and Premiership Rugby were encouraged to step into a more active role connecting clubs to schools and scaling inclusion initiatives nationally.

The speech concluded with a clear and passionate call to action to fund long-term, evidence-led programmes. Back trusted providers already delivering results. Help us reach the young people and adults who need us most with consistency, care, and commitment.

The Foundation’s is making real change in the community. Now, it’s time for the Government to make a strategic investment in sport as a catalyst for education, prevention, and rehabilitation.

The Foundation now looks forward to further updates on the inquiry and a report which should be published later in the year.