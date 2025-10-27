Charity calls on public to unleash their inner Elf and spread joy this Christmas to our local hospitals

Northamptonshire Elf Service now launched

This Christmas, Northamptonshire Health Charity is bringing back its much-loved Northamptonshire Elf Service to spread festive cheer by providing bespoke gift boxes to around 2,000 people across Northamptonshire who will wake up in hospital on Christmas Day. The Charity is asking people to support the initiative by donating or fundraising.

While the festive season is a time for family and togetherness, many people will be too unwell to go home, and some won’t receive visitors. Even for those with loved ones nearby, it can still feel lonely. Funded through donations, the gift boxes make people feel less alone and bring some cheer.

Linda, who spent last Christmas in Northampton General following major surgery, shared her experience: “Even though I had my husband and son, I woke up on Christmas Day and still felt quite lonely. When I opened the gift box, I cried. It was beautifully wrapped in green tissue... It was overwhelming to know people cared.”

These gifts may be small tokens, but they bring comfort, connection, and a reminder that people are thinking of you.

The Charity will also be providing treats for the 2,900 NHS staff who will be working on Christmas day.

How to get involved

Although Christmas may feel far away, for the team at Northamptonshire Health Charity it’s never too early to start planning a bit of joy. They’re asking the people of Northamptonshire to get involved by donating money, or by organising fundraising events such as carol concerts, bake sales, Christmas Jumper days at school or work, or any other festive fundraising ideas.

Fundraise: Local businesses, schools, and community groups are encouraged to host festive fundraising activities.

Local businesses, schools, and community groups are encouraged to host festive fundraising activities. Donate: A £10 donation provides a festive gift box for a patient, helping to brighten their Christmas Day.

A £10 donation provides a festive gift box for a patient, helping to brighten their Christmas Day. Take part in our Raffle of Joy: The charity’s popular Christmas Raffle of Joy returns in earlyNovember, giving supporters the chance to win fantastic prizes in time for Christmas. This year the top prize is £2,500!

“We were overwhelmed by the generous support from the local community last year”, said Alfie Dutfield-Wright, Head of Fundraising at Northamptonshire Health Charity. “The festive gift boxes really helped bring a smile to people who spent Christmas in hospital, and we’re so pleased to continue this approach again. The ‘Elf Service’ means every gift is meaningful, safe, and that no one misses out.”

Help make sure no one feels alone this Christmas and visit nhcharity.co.uk/elf to get involved.