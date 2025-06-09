Charities invited to apply for £50,000 to help young people into work

Charities can apply for two £50,000 donations through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation from today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the second round of funding in the Foundation’s new open application programme. For this round, the Foundation is welcoming applications from registered charities for UK-based projects that focus on employability among 14 to 25-year-olds, particularly those living in areas of economic and social deprivation. Applications should include the proposed impact of the funding, including measurable outcomes.

The open application programme launched in March this year with an annual funding pot of £200,000 to give more charitable organisations the opportunity to access Foundation funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 800 applications were submitted during the first round, with £50,000 awarded to Thanet Community Development Trust in Kent for its project helping people to obtain the qualifications needed to work in construction. A second donation of £50,000 was made to Bothwell Futures in South Lanarkshire to fund an employability programme for young people who have become disengaged with education, or are leaving school with no positive career destination, into work.

Anthony Vigor, Chair of the Foundation, said: “For the second funding round, we are focusing on projects that support employability among 14 to 25-year-olds to attract applications from charities whose objectives align with our own. The successful applicants will be working with young people to support them in their education, or into training or work.”

The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Sunday, June 22nd. Successful applicants will be informed in August. Registered charities – including those that were unsuccessful in the first funding round – can apply via the Foundation section of the Persimmon Corporate website at https://www.persimmonhomes.com/corporate/foundation