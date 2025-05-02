Charities Foundation Day 2025 raises £57,891

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton Saints Foundation is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success of its annual Foundation Day, which raised an incredible £57,891.13 to support the Foundation’s life-changing work.

The event took place on Saturday, 26th April, during Northampton Saints’ Gallagher Premiership clash against Bristol Bears at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, which was alive with community spirit.

Adding to the celebrations, Northampton Saints secured a 48-31 victory over Bristol Bears, making the day even more memorable. It was also a landmark occasion for much-loved Kit Man Kev, who marked his 700th game with the club.

From the energy of the pre-match activities to the excitement of the half-time challenge proudly sponsored by QLM Search, the day was packed after six months of planning.

Northampton Saints Foundation

Supporters had the chance to meet Saints players in the supporter village, take part in a raffle, and bid in an auction that featured exclusive experiences and personalised memorabilia.

Special thanks go to Levy, Polar Bars, D&J Catering, and Northampton Saints staff and players for their outstanding support throughout the day. We are also immensely grateful to Approved Business Finance, who sponsored foam shoes, adding a fun element to the event.

Our thanks also extend to Workwear and cinch for their ongoing partnership and vital support of Foundation Day and the Foundation’s wider mission.

Since last year’s Foundation Day, the Foundation has increased the number of people it supports to over 7,000 during the 2023-2024 academic year, through partnerships with Tresham College, expansion of its Engage Programme, and the launch of a brand-new Education programmes. The funds raised during this year’s event will allow the Foundation to continue growing its reach and impact across the community.

Northampton Saints players

“I want to thank everyone that helped us to reach this fantastic total" said Sue Wright, Head of Fundraising at Northampton Saints Foundation.

"Thanks to the incredible generosity of fans, sponsors, partners, staff, volunteers, everyone that donated auction or raffle prizes, and those that put money in our collection buckets, or bought raffle tickets, or bid on our auction items, this year’s Foundation Day has been a huge success, and I am immensely proud of the team that have planned and delivered it.”

An auction to win the players warm-up t-shirts will be live within the next few days which will raise additional funds, please keep an eye out for the link to bid. The money raised will be added to the overall Foundation Day total.