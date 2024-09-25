Charitable giving by local Freemasons passes £2.5 million

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northampton Freemasons are amongst those who, together with other members in Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire, have given generously to worthwhile local causes in the past, have now surpassed giving £2.5 million to worthwhile causes over the last six years.

Lodges within the Province, which includes the Masonic Centre in Sheaf Close, Northampton, have been in a six year ‘Festival’ since 2018. They had a target of £2.024M to raise for the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which does amazing work for Masonic Charities such as Teddies For Loving Care and Lifelites - the only charity giving children with life limiting conditions across the British Isles the chance to play, create, and communicate. It was announced in the summer that they smashed this target by reaching the staggering total of £2,518,648.

However, the charity work does not stop there, with Freemasons Lodges also giving to a range of charities outside of the ‘Festival’ period. The charitable raising from 1st September 2023 to 1st September 2024 shows that they gave: £47,494 to their local Provincial Grand Charity; £23,401 to Teddies for Loving Care, who donate teddies to sick children in hospital; £15,228 to Three Pillars Feeding The Homeless, who offer hot meals, blankets, bedding, provisions and aid to the homeless across the county, including at St James Church, Northampton; £6,672 Devonshire Court and £2,814 to Palmer Court Care Homes in the area; £3,100 to Lifelites; and a further £79,969 to other Charities in the area. This totals £178,680 over the last 12 months and, as fantastic an amount this is, coupled with the time volunteered to good causes as well, shows how Freemasonry really does work in the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you would like to find out a little more about Freemasonry in Northampton please e-mail [email protected] or visit www.northants-huntsmasons.org.uk