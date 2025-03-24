Elm Bank care home resident Mary with her loving family on such a special day.

Celebrations have been in full swing at Elm Bank Care Home, as one of its residents reaches her centenary in style.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary was surprised on her big day when she was firstly joined by staff and pupils of Stone Lodge Therapeutic School and later in the day with a huge family get together.

Mary was delighted with the pupils and teachers of the school who presented Mary with beautiful flowers, biscuit’s and a framed photo of Mary at the school during a tea party. Mary then enjoyed a beautiful afternoon with her family in a private party at the home. Mary also enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s talented chefs, as bourbons are Mary's favourite biscuits, the cake was decorated in bourbons and decorated with blue icing, blue being Mary's colour of choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager of Barchester Elm Bankcare homeadded: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Mary is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century. When we discovered that Mary’s favourite biscuit was a bourbon, the chefs got to work with creating the perfect cake to put a smile on Mary's face.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.