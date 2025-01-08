Celebrations planned to mark 350-year anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A packed programme of cultural events and celebrations is being lined up to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton.

2025 marks 350 years since flames ripped through the streets of Northampton, destroying 700 of the 850 buildings in the town centre and claiming 11 lives.

To observe the anniversary, cultural and historical groups are teaming up with partners including Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), Northampton Town Council and West Northamptonshire Council to put together a series of events to showcase the story of the fire and the rebuild that followed.

The celebrations will be launched on Thursday, May 29 with an Oak Apple Day parade and service at All Saints Church – including the annual hanging of a wreath in honour of King Charles II who donated 1,000 tonnes of timber to help rebuild much of the town.

Art historian James Miller, who is spearheading the project, said: “The Great Fire of Northampton is a hugely significant moment in our town’s history and we are looking forward to marking the 350th anniversary in style.

“There will be a five-month programme of activities that we are encouraging all community groups and organisations to get involved with, including everything from art exhibitions and light shows to processions and window displays.

“This will be an opportunity for the town to come together to celebrate Northampton’s extraordinary resilience, civic pride and independent spirit. It is that character that shone through 350 years ago and is still very much in evidence today.”

The blaze is believed to have been caused by sparks from an open fire in a home on St Mary's Street, near the former castle site. The fire quickly spread and engulfed the surrounding buildings. As the flames raged, residents sought refuge in the Market Square but the situation grew increasingly dire, and the authorities ordered the evacuation of the area, with terrified residents forced to flee.

The fire's destructive path left behind a scene of devastation, with prominent buildings such as All Hallows Church reduced to ashes.

While the Great Fire of Northampton caused immense destruction, it also marked a turning point in the town's architectural development. Following the fire, efforts were made to rebuild and revitalise Northampton, leading to the construction of new buildings and a renewed focus on urban planning.

In a remarkable display of community spirit and determination, local residents and businesses rallied together, raising £25,000 to finance the ambitious reconstruction of the town centre, centred around the bustling Market Square.

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton BID, said: “The memory of All Hallows' Church and its destruction in the Great Fire of Northampton serves as a reminder of the resilience of the town and its ability to recover and rebuild even in the face of catastrophic events.

“The anniversary celebrations will channel that community spirit and shine a light on the history and heritage that gives Northampton such a proud identity.”

Northampton Town Council has commissioned a virtual trail as part of the celebrations, to transport users back to the day of the Great Fire, with characters telling the story of the catastrophic event as it unfolded. The trail will be available on the Explore Northampton app from May.

Cllr Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “The Great Fire 350 app will allow users to step back in time and learn more about the fire and its impact on the town, including information about the buildings it affected, some of which survive to this day.

“We are excited to be working with so many partners to mark this anniversary year, beginning with Oak Apple Day, which is an important event in Northampton’s civic calendar.”

Cllr Daniel Lister, WNC Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: "Since the Great Fire, Northampton has always come together in the face of adversity, rebuilding stronger with a shared sense of purpose.

"As the town begins its next phase of regeneration, we’re hopeful for a similar renaissance, where once again, the people of Northampton unite to shape a brighter, more vibrant future for all."

For more details visit www.discovernorthampton.co.uk/GFON350