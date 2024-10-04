Celebrating the contribution of older people in our communities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following on from the success of the Healthy Active Ageing event held in April 2024, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and Northamptonshire Sport are launching a Healthy Active Ageing Network for people across Northamptonshire.

The Healthy Active Ageing Network is a core group of stakeholders who have a professional role and/or interest in promoting the health and wellbeing of older people, and especially in reducing any health inequalities that they might experience.

The network contributes to the shared ambition of Move Northamptonshire (A Framework For Active Lifestyles In Northamptonshire), and to the ‘Live Your Best Life’ Strategy - specifically ambition 3 ‘Opportunity to be fit, well and independent’.

The launch of the network coincides with the celebration of International Day of Older People, taking place on 1 October in recognition of the contribution older people make to our local communities.

WNC and the Healthy Active Ageing network will be working with Professor Sir Muir Gray to develop a local programme aimed at promoting healthy ageing in our community.

Sir Muir Gray is a physician, academic, and health system innovator, who has held senior positions in the NHS, and has overseen national health screening and NHS RightCare programmes. This initiative will enable us to share national and international best practice across our local networks and coordinate our efforts to make Northamptonshire a great place to live and be active.

Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "We all know that older people are an amazing asset to our local communities in West Northamptonshire. They often contribute their skills, experience and expertise in a variety of ways, sometimes in paid work or through volunteering, being active community members, caring for others, making and creating, and having full, active lives. We really appreciate their contribute to our communities and want to support and celebrate this."

WNC and the Healthy Active Ageing network are encouraging older people to “Be Active - physically, cognitively, and socially" and will be inviting them to share their stories about what healthy active ageing means to them.

Join us in celebrating and supporting our older population to live healthier, more active lives! For more information on how to submit your stories and future events, please follow the West Northants Council and Northamptonshire Sport social media channels and websites for more information.