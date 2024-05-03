Celebrating 25 years of invaluable support to The Princes Trust
These local Prince’s Trust courses are held at Bedford, Northampton North and South, Wellingborough, Kettering plus satellite groups at Peterborough, Luton and Dunstable. In the 25 years these free courses have been running, with the support of The Bedford College Group, over 5,000 young people have attended. Many of whom have gained employment or entered further education. Several of the Prince’s Trust Team Leaders attended a course did themselves before being inspired to lead the teams.
In recognition of the 25 year celebration the Prince’s Trust UK Chief Executive Jonathan Townsend wrote to the staff at The Bedford College Group :
“The work of delivery partners such as yourselves is vital to our presence in the counties of Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire. The relations you forge in those communities ate invaluable to our on going commitment to young people.”
During the free 12-week programme, young people gain valuable skills and experience, earn a qualification, and gain in confidence. Students take part in an action-packed residential trip, get two weeks’ work experience, earn a nationally recognised qualification and receive support to write a standout CV, also learning how to impress in an interview.
Head of Adult and Community Learning at The Bedford College Group Cheryl Needham said : “It has been a privilege to work in partnership with The Prince’s Trust, supporting thousands of young people over the years. These courses help to empower the students, who have often faced a variety of difficulties and struggles to help ensure they have a brighter, more promising future.”
For more information on how to sign up for a free course go to www.bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk and search The Prince’s Trust or visit www.princes-trust.org.uk and click on ‘Find Support’.