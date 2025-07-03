Celebrating 10 years with £10k fundraising goal for Northampton-based MOT training provider

MOT Expert, the UK’s leading independent MOT training provider and total MOT protection partner, is marking its 10-year anniversary this summer with a charity challenge to reach £10,000 for Cancer Research UK.

The company expanded into its new site in St James Mill Road in July last year and now boasts a full service offering with their training centre and consultancy. Reaching 10 years in business sees the team, with consultants based around the UK, rallying together to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life 2025 - a cause made deeply personal following a life-changing cancer diagnosis within the company’s leadership.

On 14th June 2023, Ross Laurence, CEO of MOT Expert, was diagnosed with Stage 1 Colorectal Cancer, also known as Colon or Bowel Cancer. After major surgery and a remarkable recovery, Ross and the MOT Expert team have taken on various challenges, raising more than £8,000 so far for Cancer Research UK. In 2023 MOT Expert's Director, Kyle took on 3 half marathons in 3 days, Ross completed Race for Life 2024 in under 26 minutes and MOT Expert's COO, Haider took on a White Collar Boxing match, winning by stoppage in the second round. The team’s 2025 fundraising goal is to surpass the £10,000 mark as they celebrate an amazing decade of business.

“This anniversary means so much more than just business growth. I am celebrating two years cancer-free, a year in our new building and ten years in business, going from strength to strength with the help and support of my excellent team.” said Ross Laurence. “After my stage 1 diagnosis of one of the most aggressive cancers and subsequent surgery to remove my entire bowel and colon, I was incredibly lucky to make a full recovery. The experience gave me the drive to not only build a bigger, better business, but also to give back to a cause that has helped me, my family and so many other lives.”

Ross Laurence and Haider Khan with the 'Top Fundraiser' glove at the Ultra White Collar Boxing Match (UWCB) 2024

Founded in 2015, MOT Expert has more than doubled the size of their training centre and grown into a national operation, expanding their training and consultancy services into Wales and Scotland. The team of MOT testers and former DVSA Vehicle Examiners (VEs) run multiple training programmes simultaneously, delivering over 1,500 qualifications each year to vehicle technicians, garages, dealerships and MOT centres nationwide. Last year’s relocation of their training centre, remaining in their home town of Northampton with excellent links to all main road, rail and bus transport links, came complete with brand new Snap-On MOT bays and a commitment to raising standards in MOT education and compliance.

Together with their consultancy, MOT Compliance Group (MOTCG), the team carry out site audits and recently launched their upgraded garage management software solution, VTS Pro, a robust CRM that integrates directly with the DVSA’s MTS platform. This complete quality management system includes quality checks, site audits, MOT reconciliation, calibration reminder service, MOT tester training programme, and a garage booking in system. It is the only MOT CRM which integrates with MTS which can be used by clients as a standalone product, or in conjunction with the services provided by MOTCG’s consultants and is already in use nationwide, helping MOT centres stay efficient and DVSA compliant.

Ross added: “We’ve always aimed to offer more than just training. We pride ourselves on teaching high-quality training programmes within our new dedicated facility, designed to meet the ever-growing demand for more MOT testers in the UK motor trade. We’re ready for the next 10 years of growth, innovation, and giving back to our industry and community.”

To sponsor the MOT Expert team or to learn more about their Race for Life challenge visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/motexpertteam