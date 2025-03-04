Celebrate, support and come together as a voice for all: Women and girls in Northamptonshire benefit from specialist Avon fund

Northampton-based Avon Cosmetics Ltd has issued almost £74,000 to local causes in the nine years the fund has been available with almost 2000 people benefitting as a direct result of the Avon Fund for Women and Girls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This International Women’s Day, Avon is celebrating the potential and power of women by recognising the beneficiaries of its Avon Fund for Women and Girls.

The fund, which is managed and distributed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, has been in place since September 2016 and has supported around 21 local charities and community groups, reaching 1,913 beneficiaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year the fund awarded three causes in Northamptonshire that were then able to enhance or establish activities that support and empower women in the county:

Avon is celebrating the power and potential of women this International Women's Day.

· The Good Loaf CIC received £3,000 to extend its kitchen space to have more service users complete work placements

· North Northants Sports and Welfare Club received £2,900 to provide women’s self-defence classes in Kettering

· The Spring Charity was awarded £1,389 to establish a Professional Pathways programme for women returning to the workplace after experiencing domestic abuse, homelessness, relationship breakdowns, and limited support with childcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey Hamilton, Charity Manager, from Spring Charity, said: “The Avon Fund for Women and Girls allowed us to run a 10-week Professionals Pathway employability programme for 20 women, which not only explored creating CVs, applying for jobs and the next steps into employment but also explored self-esteem, identity and self-confidence.

“From that, five went into further education, four achieved vocational or accredited qualifications, four took up voluntary placements, and two decided to take the brave step into self-employment, going on to secure separate funding for their own venture into offering monthly family cookery classes.

“The programme has been transformative for the women who have taken part and we are all so grateful to Avon for their support and generosity.

None of this work would have been possible without the support offered by Northamptonshire Community Foundation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Boniface, Avon UK Communications Lead, said: “For 139 years, Avon has been driving equality by enabling women to earn and learn on their own terms, and empowering them to celebrate their power and potential. To date, we’ve donated over $1.1billion globally to causes that matter to women and we’re immensely proud to support community groups and charities in Northamptonshire as part of that.”

Dean Jones, Head of Giving and Development, Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We’re very proud to have worked with Avon for almost a decade. The grants awarded from Avon’s Fund for Women and Girls are lifechanging, providing vital support to local charities and community organisations dedicated to empowering women across our county.”

Join Avon this International Women’s Day in making a direct impact on women’s lives worldwide. Share your stories of joy and empowerment and recognise the power and potential of women using the hashtag #VoiceForAll and know that every purchase from the limited-edition product range contributes to meaningful change and support for Avon’s national charity partners, Refuge and Women’s Aid.