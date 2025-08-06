Caroline Cares For You – New community hub coming soon to Brackley

Watch this space for launch dates.

A welcoming space for care, connection, and community. We already offer Live in care and home care in Northamptonshire so we're excited to announce that Caroline Cares for You will soon be opening a brand new Community Hub in Brackley!

Whether you're a care professional, a family member seeking guidance, or a local resident looking for a place to connect.

What You’ll Find at the Hub: ✔️ Training Hub – build your skills ✔️ Recruitment Open Days – join our team! ✔️ Wellbeing Events – feel good, inside and out ✔️ Care Worker Workshops & Drop-ins ✔️ Face-to-Face Consultations for Families ✔️ Book Club, Dominoes, Bingo & Backgammon nights ✔️ Guest Talks and Community Groups ✔️ Coffee Mornings & Fundraising Events ✔️ Open-Door Help Desk – advice, support & signposting ✔️ Venue Hire – available for local groups and events Whether it’s a cup of tea and a chat, a job opportunity, or care support – we’re here for you. Location: Brackley town centre Opening Soon – Watch This Space!