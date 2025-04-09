Care homes in Northampton invited to apply for £100 VE Day celebrations grant

VE Day 80 will be celebrated on 8th May (photo credit NTC/Stu Vincent Photgraphy)

Care homes in the Northampton parish area are invited to apply for a £100 grant to help them celebrate the forthcoming VE Day 80 on 8th May.

Northampton Town Council is offering the grant to all eligible elderly people’s care homes, as part of the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, which marked end of World War II in Europe.

Applications can be made by completing a short form on the town council’s website: www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/ve80carehomegrant

A Northampton Town Council spokesperson said: “This is a significant anniversary for the nation and Europe, along with a chance to remember our war veterans who gave their lives for peace, and honour the many military personnel who protect our freedom today.

“We are making these grants are available to support the town’s older residents, many of whom will have witnessed VE Day in 1945, and give them the opportunity to be a part of the wider celebrations being planned.”

Communities across the town and county will be commemorating the anniversary, with a programme of events already planned for the West Northamptonshire area, including an official flag raising, illuminations, beacon lightings and themed activities.

Communities considering to close a road to celebrate VE Day may need to apply for a temporary road closure. Groups planning larger parties are also urged to let West Northamptonshire Council know about the event to check for issues such as licensing, safety and traffic management.

Visit the West Northamptonshire Council website for more information: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/events/victory-europe-day-80