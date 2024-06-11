Care home visits Restore Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brampton View Care Home, in Northampton, has visited local charity and service provider Restore Northampton to find out more about what is available to those in the area.

Restore Northampton is based in the centre of Northampton town and offers services to those in the local community including a regular food bank, coffee mornings, baby boutique shop and much more.

The team from Brampton View including General Manager – Mo Masedi, Home Services Advisor – Daniel Baker and Activities Lead – Emma Robinson visited the charity and met with Funding and Engagement Officer – Deborah Hicks who provided them with a tour around the facilities and passionately spoke of all the services on offer for the community.

Brampton View Care Home has built up an excellent reputation in its local communities, by regularly holding events and activities for its residents and surrounding communities. Brampton View Care Home is now partnering with Restore Northampton to help them continue all the good work that they do. Brampton View is now a donation point for Restore Northampton’s food bank and residents of the home have begun a project of knitting baby hats and blankets for the baby boutique to help families in need.

Visit to Restore Northampton