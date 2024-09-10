Care home says 'thank you' to local emergency services

Claremont Parkway care home in Kettering, honoured their local emergency services by hand delivering delicious home-baked goodies prepared by the home’s head chef to thank all the staff stationed there for their selfless service keeping the community safe.

September 9th is the UK’s Emergency Services Day, or 999 Day. The day gives people a chance to show their appreciation for the two million people serving communities in the emergency services either as employees or volunteers.

Jacob Bindura, General Manager at the home, said: “Our local police officers, ambulance crews and firefighters put their lives on the line every day to save our lives, loved ones and homes, so we wanted to take the opportunity to let them know just how much we appreciate all that they do for us. We think they are truly wonderful human beings.”

Care Assistant and Activities Assistant; Karen Whitney, who works at Claremont Parkway, said: “I can’t imagine how terrifying it must be to go into a burning building to rescue someone or to turn up at the scene of a major incident not knowing what you are going to have to deal with, I think our fire and ambulance crews and our police officers are absolutely amazing and I can’t thank them enough for their service. They are all heroes in my eyes.”

Thank You For All You Do!

Claremont Parkway provides; residential and nursing care for short and long-term resident stays. Run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. All Barchester homes welcome our emergency services personnel to visit at any time on their duty breaks for free refreshments, use of our facilities and a moment of relaxation whenever needed.