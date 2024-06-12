Care home residents sing for joy with Singing for Pleasure group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted in welcoming local Singing for Pleasure Group ran by Linda Harris to their grand Manor House for an afternoon of simply singing for pleasure.

The lovely ladies entertained the residents and staff with their amazing voices, with songs and poems that put smiles on everyone’s faces. Linda Harris’s Singing for Pleasure Group is part of the Kettering u3a, a branch of the ‘The Third Age Trust’. Third age is defined by no particular age, simply by a period in life when ones employment has ceased. The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home enjoyed the company of the lovely ladies as their voices echoed in the stunning surroundings of the Manor House. After the singing and poems, the afternoon was spent enjoying time together with cups of tea, cake and an amazing spread of fruit and sandwiches. The residents and staff are eagerly awaiting the next sensational performances from the ladies in October and December.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents and staff enjoying an afternoon of simply singing for pleasure, the enrichment it creates in the lives of all is recognisable. It is great to have links with local groups and for them to come in and spend time with our residents and staff is simply wonderful, it just brings joy to our hearts and we truly cannot wait for them to come and join us again for another amazing afternoon”.

