Care home residents put their planting skills to the test

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We all understand the importance of life enriching activities that help keep our mind and our bodies active. Many of the residents at Elm Bank care home would have been gardening enthusiasts and others perhaps never had the opportunity to try their hand at gardening. The sun was out, the birds were singing and the early risers at Elm Bank care home had their gardening green fingers at the ready to create some glorious potted displays. After all the potting was completed the residents all enjoyed a lovely warm cup of tea and chats, a truly enjoyable spring morning.

Sheila, a resident at Elm Bank said, “We have all enjoyed being outside in the warm sun, it was nice to be able to do some gardening again. I really want to do this again, thank you so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...