Care home residents moved by the amazing jazz & swinger singer Ollie Corbett

The residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were filed with joy and moved by the talented ‘Jazz and Swing’ singer Ollie Corbett who came to perform at the home for the first time.

We all know the importance of music and the impact it has on a person’s mental wellbeing, not only can it bring back memories of the past, it provides a feeling of warmth within. The residents were overjoyed to have experienced such exceptional singing from Ollie, who sang at the home to start the festive season off. Ollie delivered a unique performance for each resident, the delight on the faces of the residents was just clear to see. Residents were lost in the musical moments, some with a tear in their eye, listening intently to each word, transported for a moment in to complete happiness.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "it was lovely to have Ollie come and sing for us all, his voice was wonderful, the residents and staff were blown away with every song he sang. We have not had a Jazz and Swing singer at the home, so this certainly was something spectacular and we are definitely looking forward to welcoming Ollie back to perform for us after the New Year. Music plays a key part in the home activities and it provides many benefits to all, and as a home we look to offer varying types of music that caters for everyone’s taste.”

