Care home residents moved by amazing sound of saxophone

We all know the importance of music and the impact it has on a person’s mental wellbeing, not only can it bring back memories of the past, it provides a feeling of warmth within. The residents were overjoyed to have experienced the fascinating sound of the saxophone, played exceptionally by Zechariah Seekins. Zechariah, had the residents captivated, filing the main lounge within the home with tunes from the past. Zechariah delivered a unique experience for each resident, the delight on the faces of the residents was just clear to see. Residents were lost in the moment, some with a tear in their eye, listening intently to each note, transported for a moment in to complete happiness.