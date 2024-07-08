Care home residents mark American Independence Day

Emily with residents from Elm Bank, celebrating American Independence Day

Staff and residents at Elm Bank care home got the flags out and celebrated American Independence Day in style, by hosting a live musical garden show, and amazing American style food.

Some residents have visited America and some have family living there, so American Independence Day was a great excuse to reminisce about previous trips and happy memories. Residents enjoyed an amazing afternoon with music from Emily who sang songs from the Golden Age of Hollywood as well as dancing to playlists including American greats such as Elvis Presley, Nancy Sinatra and Doris Day. Home chef’s enjoyed cooking up a feast of hotdogs, cheesy Nachos and so much more for all in the home to enjoy.