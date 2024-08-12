Care home residents go plant crazy at garden centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering took a trip out to the local plant nursery and garden centre ‘Richards Plants’ in Desborough, for a morning of plant purchasing fun.

Elm bank care home, has stunning gardens, and the residents take great pride in ensuring they have the plants in them that they enjoy. The trip to the local plant nursery in Desborough was a great success, allowing residents to independently browse and purchase what they wanted. We all understand the importance of life enriching activities that help keep our mind and our bodies active. Many of the residents at Elm Bank care home would have been gardening enthusiasts and others perhaps never had the opportunity to try their hand at gardening.

The sun was out, the birds were singing and ‘Richards Plants’ was the ideal location for purchasing top quality plants for the home gardens. The residents enjoyed the one to one experience with the staff at the nursery, learning about the different varieties of plants, and finding plants that were familiar to them growing up. After careful selection and purchases completed, the lovely quaint tea room offered a chance for a well-deserved drink and chat.

Brian, a resident at Elm Bank said, “It has been so nice to get out and be back in a real garden nursery with lovely plants, such a good selection. The staff were simply brilliant, they knew the answers to all my questions, and I had plenty of them! It was just great service and a lovely morning out for us all, cannot wait to get back and get planting”.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents going out and about, being independent and enjoying life, doing what they love. We always ensure we cater for all our residents and offer many outings to local places of interest.”