Care home residents get competitive with Spring garden games

We all understand the importance of life enriching activities that help keep our mind and our bodies active. All of the residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering enjoy the wonderful outdoor garden space the home has to offer, and it is simply a joy to be outside in the beautiful surroundings. The sun was out, the birds were singing and the garden games were set. To start the afternoon off, the residents had a game of skittles, with the competition heating up a tea break was in order. After the break, the dart board came out, residents tested their hand and eye co-ordination out.

Elisabeth, a resident at Elm Bank said, “We have all enjoyed being outside in the warm sun, it was nice to be able to play the garden games, the weather is lovely.”

