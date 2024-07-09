Care home residents enjoy World Chocolate Day - can it get any better?

World Chocolate Day Cake Creations

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Elm Bank care home in Kettering had a fantastic time celebrating World Chocolate Day on July 7, surely one of the best days of the year!

Head chef Sharntelle, whipped up a selection of different chocolate cakes for all in the home to enjoy, with an array of flavours and toppings. Residents then spent the afternoon decorating some amazing cupcakes, now that certainly created a little competition to see who had the most extravagantly decorated cupcake. Once the creations had been created, it was time to taste, followed by delicious cup of tea.