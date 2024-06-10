Care home residents enjoy endless ocean with virtual aquarium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday, staff and residents at Barchester’s Brampton View care home in Northampton had an exclusive visit to award-winning aquarium, ‘The Deep’, in Hull. Residents were taken on a tour of the Endless Ocean exhibit right from the comfort of their armchairs!

Home to sharks, turtles, stingrays, sawfish and many more, our residents had the opportunity to marvel at the beauty of these underwater creatures and learn some fun facts too. With host Kirsty leading the way, our residents dove into The Deep’s underwater world, were captivated by sharks’ eggs, sharks’ teeth and stingray barbs which lead to fascinating conversations within our care home.

Kirsty said: “It was an absolute pleasure to bring a virtual underwater experience to the Barchester residents and hear their thoughts and questions about our exhibits and aquarium. We were so pleased to be able to tell them all about our fascinating animals.”

Bex Vernon, Resident Experience Executive for Barchester Healthcare, commented: “We are excited to work with our amazing partners like The Deep to bring a wide range of fantastic experiences into our homes for all to enjoy. It was great to see the residents all enjoying the talk and finding out so much about life under the sea.

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities,” Bex added.