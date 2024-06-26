Care home residents celebrate World Music Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dancing and singalongs were the order of the day at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton where residents were keen to get involved in World Music Day on June 21st.

La Fete de la Musique was first celebrated in France in 1982 when amateur and professional musicians performed on the streets of Paris. Other countries adopted the same date to celebrate all different types of live music and the European Festival of Music soon became World Music Day as countries around the globe got on board.

Staff and residents at Brampton View care home decided hold an afternoon of live singing and dancing with local entertainer Steve O. The afternoon was full of everyone’s favourite music and plenty of joyful singing and dancing.

Emma Robinson the Activities Lead at Brampton View Care Home commented: “Our residents love to dance, sing and listen to music, so World Music Day is a fantastic excuse for us to play our favourite songs, let our hair down and have a bit of a boogie. Live entertainment is always great throughout the home as it brings such joy to all.”

Mo Masedi, General Manager at the home, said: “Our residents have had a great day enjoying all different kinds of music. We have all been testing our music knowledge with our quiz which was so much fun, and then listening to our favourite songs and pieces of music – we have had all genres today from opera to hiphop, something for everyone!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.