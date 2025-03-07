Care home residents celebrate World Book Day

Kettering Celebrates World Book Day with children from St Thomas More Catholic Primary School in Kettering.

Bookshelves are bulging at Elm Bank care home in Kettering where book worm residents were keen to get involved in World Book Day.

Staff and residents at Elm Bank care home had a fun packed day, hosting a discussion about the residents’ favourite books, as well a quiz on famous books. The residents were delighted to have children from St Thomas More Catholic Primary School come and join them in reading their favourite books. The children were dressed in their pyjamas, the theme being bedtime stories which put smiles on everyone’s faces.

Tina the Activities Co-ordinator at the home commented: “Many of residents our residents love to read and to discuss their favourite books, so World Book Day is a fantastic opportunity for us all to spend the day with our noses in our favourite books. We also had a great time testing our knowledge on famous books. All the residents were delighted to see the children in their wonderful costumes reading their favourite stories.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at the home, said: “It has been a brilliant day and we have all enjoyed swapping our must-reads. Our residents loved seeing the children in their pyjamas, and having the children read to them was simply amazing.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.