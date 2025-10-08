Care home residents celebrate National Poetry Day

Collingtree Park

Rhyming couplets were the order of the day at Collingtree Park care home in Collingtree where residents were keen to get involved in National Poetry Day which took place on October 2nd.

National Poetry Day is an annual mass celebration that encourages all to enjoy, discover and share poetry. It generates hundreds of events nationwide all celebrating poetry’s power to start conversations and bring people together.

Staff and residents at Collingtree Park care home were joined by the children of Collingtree CE Primary school . The children of years 5 & 6 were fantastic in reading some of their favourite poems to residents.

Martin Tilly-Reed the Activities Co-ordinator at Collingtree Park care home commented: “Our residents love to write and listen to poetry, and to discuss their favourite poems so National Poetry Day is a fantastic excuse for us all to spend the day with our noses in our favourite poetry books.”

Fay Gooch General Manager at the home, said: “Our residents have had a great day swapping their favourite poems and discussing what they love about them with the children of Collingtree Primary school . It has been such a treat to immerse ourselves in the rich, evocative language of poetry we have all found it so rewarding.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Collingtree Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree Park provides residential care, dementia and respite care.