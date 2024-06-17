Care home resident touched by act of kindness

Act of Kindness

Brian a resident at Elm Bank care home in Kettering was touched by an act of kindness by a staff member who delighted him with a gift that has truly made him smile.

We all know that doing something out of kindness for someone is a good thing, even a small act of kindness can go a long way. For resident Brian, who moved in to Elm Bank care home in 2023 with his wife Pam and a large collection of vinyl records and no record player to play them on, it was a touching moment when staff member Dale gifted him one.

Dale who works at Elm Bank care home was talking to Brian regarding music and discovered that Brian had a huge collection of vinyl records that he had brought with him to the home, only he had nothing to play them on. Brian had said to Dale that he wanted to listen to his vinyl and to have a record player would be just perfect. Dale touched by Brian’s plight, surprised Brian with a brand new record player.

