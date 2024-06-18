Care home resident celebrates 104th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A resident at a care home has celebrated her 104th birthday. Margaret Tirebuck, a mother of three from Suffolk, celebrated her milestone on 7 June.

Margaret Tirebuck, a mother of three from Suffolk, celebrated her milestone on 7 June.

Margaret met her husband, Bill, in 1947 in the East End of London at his cousin’s party. Margaret worked on a Halifax Bomber at deHavilands in Hatfield with his cousin putting the rivets in their wings. She also had a lot of responsibility from the age of 14 after her mother passed away, meaning she had to dedicate her time to looking after her siblings and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The birthday girl celebrated with all of her family around her, enjoying tea and cake.

Margaret Tirebuck celebrates 104th birthday with family at Ashfield House care home.

Margaret moved into Ashfield House in Raunds, Northamptonshire, in December 2021 and loves to knit and do crosswords on a daily basis. She says her secret to longevity is good, clean living.

Lizzie Plummer, service manager of Ashfield House, said: “We are so glad to be able to help Margaret celebrate this special occasion. She is a joy to have here at the home and we all love listening to her stories.”