Care home resident celebrates 104th birthday
Margaret Tirebuck, a mother of three from Suffolk, celebrated her milestone on 7 June.
Margaret met her husband, Bill, in 1947 in the East End of London at his cousin’s party. Margaret worked on a Halifax Bomber at deHavilands in Hatfield with his cousin putting the rivets in their wings. She also had a lot of responsibility from the age of 14 after her mother passed away, meaning she had to dedicate her time to looking after her siblings and family.
The birthday girl celebrated with all of her family around her, enjoying tea and cake.
Margaret moved into Ashfield House in Raunds, Northamptonshire, in December 2021 and loves to knit and do crosswords on a daily basis. She says her secret to longevity is good, clean living.
Lizzie Plummer, service manager of Ashfield House, said: “We are so glad to be able to help Margaret celebrate this special occasion. She is a joy to have here at the home and we all love listening to her stories.”
Ashfield House, which is run by Shaw healthcare in partnership with Northamptonshire County Council, provides residential care for up to 40 people including those living with dementia.
