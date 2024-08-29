Care home resident Bob's birthday wish comes true
To help grant Bob his birthday wish, staff at the 37-bed care home, that offers residential, nursing and dementia care, jumped into action.
They organised for Bob and his fellow residents to go on a steam train ride for an hour.
The experience certainly proved a big hit with Bob who stated:
“It was lovely to be there seeing the train tracks, I used to work as a railway engineer for 48 years.”
Speaking after the trip, Wellbeing Coordinator Jennifer said:
“We were delighted to help bring Bob’s wish to life. Staff and residents at Pytchley Court have never seen Bob more excited - he kept telling the train staff about his years of service as a railway engineer.
“Since he got back to the care home he won't stop talking about his experience, he clearly had a fantastic time!
“It is a great feeling for the residents when their choices are respected. Bob was really happy and grateful we made this happen for him.”
