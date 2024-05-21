Care home raises funds for Alzheimer's Awareness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and residents at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton have taken part in a ‘time for a cuppa’ cake sale and coffee morning to raise money for Alzheimer’s Awareness.

Staff and residents at the home got stuck in to help raise funds for this very important cause. On Friday 17th May the home hosted their ‘time for a cuppa’ event with homemade cakes and donated cakes from the local community. Everyone gathered together for a slice of delicious cake and a good natter to raise money for a cause close to our hearts.

Globally, dementia is one of the biggest challenges we face, with nearly 50 million people living with dementia worldwide. Residents and staff at Brampton View Care Home were all very supportive and donated to the event.

