Care home raises funds for Alzheimer's Awareness
Staff and residents at the home got stuck in to help raise funds for this very important cause. On Friday 17th May the home hosted their ‘time for a cuppa’ event with homemade cakes and donated cakes from the local community. Everyone gathered together for a slice of delicious cake and a good natter to raise money for a cause close to our hearts.
Globally, dementia is one of the biggest challenges we face, with nearly 50 million people living with dementia worldwide. Residents and staff at Brampton View Care Home were all very supportive and donated to the event.
Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: “Taking part in fundraising for Alzheimer’s Awareness has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way. It’s for such an important cause and one very close to our hearts here at Brampton View Care Home We’re very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”