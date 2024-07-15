Care home managing director competes in charity cook off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering are celebrating because their wonderful Managing Director, Angela Bradford, from Barchester’s Central Division, has stepped completely out of her comfort zone to compete in the Barchester Charitable Foundation Cook Off 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angela went head to head with the Managing Directors from Barchester’s four other divisions and cooked up a storm to raise a phenomenal £24,595 for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which helps connect vulnerable people and those living with a disability to community groups in their local area by providing grants to improve mobility and quality of life. Each year the Foundation distributes thousands of pounds to individuals, small community groups and charities across England, Scotland and Wales. In 2023 the Foundation achieved a donation milestone of £225,000 which enabled the charity to provide vital help to 160 small groups and charities, plus 87 individuals in one year alone.

Angela made some fabulous dishes for her Cook Off Challenge, first she prepared Marbella Chicken with a garlic and asparagus Mediterranean sauce before she moved on to a Summer Fruit Pavlova, both of which were very well received by the judging panel made up members of Barchester’s Executive team. She was pipped at the post but highly commended by the judges none the less.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager of Elm bank care home, Marvellous Bindura, said: “We are all so proud of Angela for taking part in this challenge, she really is amazing – is there nothing she can’t do! Her dishes looked absolutely fantastic and she raised so much for the Foundation, we think she is an absolute super star!