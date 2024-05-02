Care home launches monthly pudding club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents and staff came up with the idea to launch the Pudding Club, each month they get together to talk about their favourite puddings, past and present, and decide what they are going to serve that month. The home’s chef, Glenn Coombs helps the residents to prepare the puddings, both old-fashioned and new recipes, so everyone gets to try a range of different puds. Family members, friends and members of the community are all invited to attend and bring puddings to share too, if they wish.

In April the Pudding Club met for the second time and Brampton View were delighted to try some puddings that were favourites of the chef himself. Sticky toffee pudding, ginger cake and tea loaf – which is low fat and low sugar but tastes so good you can’t tell the difference!

