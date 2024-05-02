Care home launches monthly pudding club

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Brampton View Care Home in Northampton have launched a new monthly Pudding Club and everyone is welcome. The idea behind the club is for everyone to come along for a cup of tea and a catch up while trying out different types of puddings – what a truly excellent idea!
By Emma RobinsonContributor
Published 2nd May 2024, 09:13 BST
Residents and staff came up with the idea to launch the Pudding Club, each month they get together to talk about their favourite puddings, past and present, and decide what they are going to serve that month. The home’s chef, Glenn Coombs helps the residents to prepare the puddings, both old-fashioned and new recipes, so everyone gets to try a range of different puds. Family members, friends and members of the community are all invited to attend and bring puddings to share too, if they wish.

In April the Pudding Club met for the second time and Brampton View were delighted to try some puddings that were favourites of the chef himself. Sticky toffee pudding, ginger cake and tea loaf – which is low fat and low sugar but tastes so good you can’t tell the difference!

General Manager, Mo Masedi, comments: “The Pudding Club is proving to be a huge success, our residents absolutely love it. We are so lucky to have Glenn as our Head Chef he is such a wonderful chef and helps us make all the delicious puddings. The club is going from strength to strength, we’re very much looking forward to the next session in May – everyone is welcome to join us, please check out our Facebook page for details.”

