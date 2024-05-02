Care home joins hundreds of other residents for Big Quiz
and live on Freeview channel 276
The second Barchester Big Quiz took place on 30th April 2024 when Brampton View Care Home got super competitive and took on its sister homes from all over the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital had the best quizzers. From historical humdingers and geographical gazumpers to pictorial puzzlers and connective conundrums, the homes battled it out to find out who would prevail.
General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “We’ve got some excellent quizzers at our home, we are very competitive - several of our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved! We did very well and got a really good score.”
Vicky resident at Brampton View Care Home said: “It has been a lovely afternoon. It was wonderful to see everyone in all the other homes joining in. I really enjoyed getting together with my fellow residents to take on the other homes – it is amazing how competitive everyone gets!”