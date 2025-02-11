Care Home hosts first North Northamptonshire Dementia Friendly Community meeting in Kettering

A diverse group working together to enrich the lives of those living with dementia

Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering had the pleasure of hosting the first of many meetings for North Northants Dementia Friendly Community, who are making significant steps towards supporting those living with dementia.

The meetings bring together a diverse group of professionals dedicated to promoting, understanding and assisting individuals with dementia and their families. These regular meetings are held all over the North Northants area aimed to empower those living with dementia, to live a fulfilling and independent life by providing valuable resources and information to make informed choices.

Through the collective effort the North Northants Dementia Friendly Community aims to raise awareness in the local neighbourhood, businesses and fellow professionals. Working together, they are making a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected with dementia, ensuring that services and environments are welcoming and accommodating for all

At Elm Bank Care Home we recognise the impact has in the home through working together with other professionals and the wider community. We provide specialist support for individuals living with dementia in our bespoke Memory Lane Community, where care is focused on independence, dignity and choice, with an individual approach.

First North Northamptonshire Dementia Friendly Community meeting at Elm Bank

