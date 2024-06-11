Care home honours carers for National Carers Week
10TH June 2024
Carers Week is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and communities throughout the UK. The theme for Carers Week this year is ‘putting carers on the map’ to try to raise awareness in an election year for the huge contribution carers make to society.
Staff were treated to a host of sweet treats which certainly went down well to mark the start of the event, that runs until the 16th June.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Carers Week and thank our fantastic carers for all they do. The sweet treats have gone down well, and we have many more events throughout the week to really show our appreciaition for all that they do. A appreciation box has been set up so that staff are able to write messages of appreciation to each other, that will be collated together for all to read.”