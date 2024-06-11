Care home honours carers for National Carers Week

National Carers Week Starts

Residents at Elm Bank Care Home care home in Kettering, run by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating National Carers’ Week, which takes place from June 10-16. Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living in their care.

Carers Week is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and communities throughout the UK. The theme for Carers Week this year is ‘putting carers on the map’ to try to raise awareness in an election year for the huge contribution carers make to society.

Staff were treated to a host of sweet treats which certainly went down well to mark the start of the event, that runs until the 16th June.

National Carers Week Celebrations