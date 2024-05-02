Care home embraces National Gardening Week
The theme for this year’s National Gardening Week is ‘Knowledge is Flower.’ Residents, staff and volunteers took part to create colourful pots, borders and hanging baskets to fill the home’s garden with beautiful floral displays.
Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: “Our garden is a much-loved space, residents really enjoy looking after the plants and flowers, watching them grow and change through the seasons. May is such a fantastic time to be outside enjoying the garden, many of our flowers are coming into bloom now so we all had great fun creating our colourful pots and containers. Seeing all of the trees in blossom is such a tonic for us all too.”
Julia, a resident of Brampton View Care Home added: “I’ve always loved gardening so it is fantastic to be able to keep that hobby going!”