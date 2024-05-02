Care home embraces National Gardening Week

Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: “Our garden is a much-loved space, residents really enjoy looking after the plants and flowers, watching them grow and change through the seasons. May is such a fantastic time to be outside enjoying the garden, many of our flowers are coming into bloom now so we all had great fun creating our colourful pots and containers. Seeing all of the trees in blossom is such a tonic for us all too.”