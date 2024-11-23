Care home chef Jo supports Children in Need with her talented baking

Chef Jo, at Elm Bank care home in Kettering baked a delicious selection of sweet treats to raise money for Children in Need.

Children in Need took place this year on Friday 15th November, the aim of the day is to help raise money to help support local charities and projects which are providing essential frontline help to children and young people in communities throughout the UK.

Jo has worked at Elm Bank care home for two and a half years as a third chef, creating wonderful hearty meals for all the residents. Jo always had a lifelong dream of running her own business selling homemade cakes. On the 1st of September the dream became a reality as she opened Jo’s Bakeaways, which is run from her home kitchen, making cupcakes, cookies, tray bakes and all things yummy.

Residents, visitors and staff at Elm Bank care home were all very supportive and were there to support Jo in the sale of her delicious homemade sweet treats that she kindly donated to the home to help raise much need funds for Children in Need.

Jo, third chef at Elm Bank Care Home, said: “Taking part in Children in Need has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind me all the way. It’s for such an important cause. I’m very glad to be able to do my bit to raise both awareness and money for Children in Need and all the initiatives it supports.”

Marvellous Bindura General Manager at Elm Bank care home, said: “Jo is a very valued member of the team here at Elm Bank, and we are all very proud of her in starting her own business, which has always been her dream. Jo created an amazingly delicious selection for baked treats, and has helped raise money for Children in Need. The cup cakes and cookies along with all the other delicious sweet treats went down so well.”

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.