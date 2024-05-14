World Cocktail Day has something for everyone. It was certainly a day of fun-filled tastings for the staff and residents at Collingtree Park care home in Northampton. To mark the day, the hospitality team made a variety of healthy cocktails for staff and residents to try, they enjoyed Pina Coladas, fruit punch and fresh fruit filled Smoothies all served with Hawaiian vibe courtesy of some leis!

Resident Pam said to Activities Coordinator; Skye "I didn't think you were serious when you offered me a Pina Colada, you really do think of everything!”

Nikki Allen, General Manager at Collingtree Park said: “We have all had so much fun today trying the variety of mock cocktails on offer. Our residents loved soaking up some early summer sun and sipping their favourite cocktail recipes.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.