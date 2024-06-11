Care home celebrates the King's Birthday in style

Kings Birthday Celebrations

Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering marked the King’s birthday on June 8th in style with a right royal get together of music from Somethin’ Else, followed by pots of tea and cake.

Head chef Sharntelle whipped up tasty birthday cakes for all residents, washed down with pots of tea. Residents relished in an afternoon of singing along to classic songs to mark the occasion, the flags were flying high with much love in the air for the King. It was a certainly an afternoon of patriotic joy.