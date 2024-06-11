Care home celebrates the King's Birthday in style
Head chef Sharntelle whipped up tasty birthday cakes for all residents, washed down with pots of tea. Residents relished in an afternoon of singing along to classic songs to mark the occasion, the flags were flying high with much love in the air for the King. It was a certainly an afternoon of patriotic joy.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank Care Home said: “Our residents love a party and they love the King so they all enjoyed the music and the singing with tea and cakes to mark the King’s birthday. It was a lovely way to wish our monarch a great birthday. Many of our residents are 100+ and were delighted to receive their telegrams from the King, so they wanted to acknowledge his birthday too. Many of our residents are also looking forward to the trooping of the colour this weekend, and that occasion to will be celebrated throughout the home in style.”