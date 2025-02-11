Care Home celebrates significant milestone
The General Manager and dedicated team celebrated the implementation with a toast of bubbly and a delightful homemade cake crafted by the homes talented chef Glenn.
ENABLE, is a handheld device that forms a crucial part to Barchester Healthcare digital transformation strategy. This initiative is designed to enhance outcomes for residents, alleviate the workload on staff and boost overall efficiency.
This rollout will be gradually introduced across all Barchester homes and hospitals, and it is especially welcomed by the staff at Brampton View Care Home.
This innovative technology will facilitate improved communication, ensure accurate records and streamline delivery of care, additionally it aligns with Barchester’s commitment to becoming more environmentally friendly, showcasing dedication to quality and sustainability.
General Manager Mo Masedi said "Introducing ENABLE into the home enviroment will sigificantly improve the outcomes for our residents, leading to a much more efficient and balanced workload for out staff"