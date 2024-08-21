Cancer charity receives support from Amazon Daventry team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton cancer charity has received £1,711 from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry.

The donation was made to The Lewis Foundation, a charity that provides over 2,000 free gift bags every week to people undergoing cancer treatment at 17 hospitals across Northamptonshire and the Midlands. The gift packs include overnight essentials and toiletries, letter writing kits, miniature radios complete with batteries, headphones and lots more.

To mark the donation, four employees from Amazon in Daventry volunteered alongside The Lewis Foundation team to put the gift packs together.

The donation from Amazon will directly fund the creation of gift packs for patients across the region.

Dylan Debeer works at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry and volunteered with The Lewis Foundation. He said:

“It was a pleasure to support The Lewis Foundation and gain an understanding of how the charity helps people in our community. We hope the gift packs and donation helps bring some comfort to those in need.”

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and founder of The Lewis Foundation added:

“Patients going through cancer can experience loneliness, isolation and boredom. For some patients, The Lewis Foundation volunteers are their only visitors. These gift packs let them know they are not alone, and we see first-hand the positive impact they have on patients across the Midlands. Thank you to the Amazon team for this support.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief to help people tackle poverty and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food insecurity across the UK, and around the world.