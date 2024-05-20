Campaign group vows to fight ‘mega warehouses’ plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Campaigners behind a new group set up to oppose the controversial Kettering Energy Park plans say the proposed development threatens to “change the face of the region forever”.

‘Landscape not Industrial Estate’ has been formed with a remit to protect the countryside, highlight greenwashing and protect infrastructure against over development.

It is in response to plans by First Renewable Developments to add the existing wind farm at Burton Wold by converting 3.25 million square feet of our agricultural land into a complex of mega warehouses, bringing an estimated 10,000-plus vehicle movements per day.

Group spokesman Kevin Binley said: “North Northamptonshire is standing at a crossroads, with its precious, beautiful, and historic rolling green fields and countryside under threat from a development that risks changing the face of the region forever.

An artist's impression of the proposed Kettering Energy Park and a plan of the site/ First Renewable Developments

“This isn't merely a change of scenery; it's an irreversible transformation of fertile fields that have long been the backbone of our local economy and community into a vast expanse of industrial warehouses and factories. The move blatantly disregards the value of our countryside, not only for current residents but for future generations who stand to inherit a landscape robbed of its natural beauty and agricultural heritage.

“Further, the infrastructure of North Northants is on the brink. Our roads, which are already struggling to cope with current demands, face the daunting prospect of accommodating over 10,000 additional vehicle movements daily.”

The proposal is currently subject to a six-week public consultation which runs up until May 15, with the findings then due to be presented to North Northamptonshire Council. First Renewable Developments is then due to submit planning applications to the council.

Almost 200 residents, undeterred by the weather, recently rallied together on Sunday, April 28, to voice a united front against these proposals.

Mike Scott, Councillor for Great Addington Parish Council, who is also part of the group, said: “North Northamptonshire Council now bears a significant responsibility and has the power to halt the irreversible damage poised to befall our countryside. It is a decision that will define the region's trajectory for decades to come. We urge the North Northamptonshire Council to act in the best interest of its constituents, to protect our environment, our roads, and our way of life.”

Landscape not Industrial Estate aims to preserve the integrity of landscapes, advocating for development that harmonises with, not harms, natural surroundings.