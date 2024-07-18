Cambian Northampton School support charity head-shave for Little Princess Trust and Expedition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cambian Northampton School supports local boy in charity hair donation to The Little Princess Trust, a charity who make wigs for children with cancer. Funds will also go towards Jack's charity expedition to Peru with Camp International. Jack will be travelling to Peru with Camp International to help local communities build a better life.

Jack and Jacob completed a head shave on Wednesday 17th July 2024 at Cambian Northampton School. The locks of hair are to be donated to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that makes wigs for children with cancer.

Cambian Northampton School has been supporting a local boy who has been given an opportunity to travel to Peru with Camp International to help local communities build a better life. Jack has been engaging in a range of activities, including the head-shave, to raise the money for this charity expedition.

The expedition lasts for 4 weeks where all children from the UK play an important role in projects that are designed to provide sustainable long term support to the communities ,wildlife and environment to be aligned with the aims of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Jack and Jacob after having their heads shaved

The children will be helping build wells for water, make bricks to build house and schools. Learning about traditional local life and a five day trek to UNESCO World Heritage site ,Machu Picchu.

So far Cambian Northampton School have raised £750.

To find out more about Jack and Jacob's fundraising experience, please follow the link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jacks-peru-trip-and-little-princess-trust-hair-donation

To find out more or learn how to donate to The Little Princess Trust, please follow the link here: https://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/