Calls for contributions to unique digital tapestry to mark 100th anniversary of Rugby Radio Station on Houlton site

People living, learning and working in Houlton, Rugby are being asked to contribute to a unique digital tapestry as part of celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of Rugby Radio Station.

The initiative, backed by Houlton’s master developer Urban&Civic, will see thousands of individual pictures combined to form one main mosaic-style image that will be displayed in the local area for years to come.

Rugby Radio Station was decommissioned in 2002 but would have been 100 years old in 2026. Its historical significance lives on thanks to an array of reminders put in place by Urban&Civic, from naming the place after the first transatlantic broadcast made in 1927 to Houlton, Maine, USA, to road and building names as well as the transformation of the former Grade II-listed Rugby Radio Station building into the award-winning Houlton School campus.

Now, the milestone anniversary for the site will gain an additional marker thanks to the Houlton Tapestry project, which is being put together by artist Allan Levy for the centenary. He and Urban&Civic are encouraging people from across the area to contribute their own images to be part of the tapestry, which will go on show at Houlton School, St Gabriel’s C of E School and Rugby Museum and Art Gallery.

Johanne Thomas, Regional Director, Communications, Communities and Partnerships at Urban&Civic said: “The Houlton Tapestry project is the first of many projects that Urban&Civic will be investing in to mark the 100 year anniversary of Rugby Radio Station, and we’ll be continuing those celebrations in 2027 as it will be 100 years since that first iconic transatlantic broadcast across the pacific to Houlton in Maine, USA.

“We’d love to receive as many pictures as possible from people who live, work, learn or have a connection with Houlton. These will be put together, along with images from our schools and community groups, into a mosaic which will be displayed in Houlton for years to come.

“We’re delighted to be sponsoring the work of Allan Levy to deliver this exciting project for us and hope all those that share a fondness for the history of Rugby Radio Station get involved in this hugely significant part of local history. For those who would like to know more about Rugby Radio Station’s history, they can visit the website we created back in 2015 with local historian Malcolm Hancock - RadioStation Rugby : Connecting you to now.”

A special website has been set up for people to contribute their images to the digital tapestry, along with video instructions shared by Allan on how to upload them. The website can be found at: https://digitaltapestry.art/

He said: “This project is for everyone who works, lives or learns in Houlton, whether you are an experienced photographer or artist or someone who has never tried anything like this before, we want your contribution. It's all about showcasing the diverse voices and talents that make Houlton special.

“So what could your picture be? We want images that reflect your unique perspective on life in Houlton. Think about what inspires you and choose the medium that suits you best. Your image could be a photograph taken with your phone, a drawing, a painting. It's really up to you. The picture could be a beautiful landscape, a cafe, the allotment, or even an abstract piece that expresses your feelings. The possibilities are endless.”

To find out more about the project, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8b6YfVY3JMk and to upload images, visit the Houlton Tapestry website here.